To fear or not to fear artificial intelligence?

The lines between the digital and the physical are intertwined. We witness, and are part of, the amalgamation of machines and organic matter. Human forms are able to be generated at will on screens through the use of code.

Debates about the future of humans have reached a point where the possibilities of immortality are being framed as memories seen as data in the mind that could be uploaded on to a computer.

This has resulted in the post-internet, post-Anthropocene and, arguably, posthuman reality that we inhabit today. Embedded within these debates is that of fears and excitement related to artificial intelligence.

Our imaginings of human forms and sensibilities have evolved and expanded with developments in digital technologies and machinery. Artwork by Troy Ford, who describes his work as post-internet psychic chaos, presents how digital evolutions have allowed for a way to think about the human form in the digital space.

He presents these digitised human forms engaging in activities and thinking about emotions such as love. The screen is the medium through which we see this play out.

Developments in artificial intelligence have caught the attention of the business and art sectors, as well as the public. This involves the potential it has to enhance aspects of life including healthcare, education, communications, leisure activities and other services.

But there have been concerns raised regarding fairness, accountability and its alignment with larger societal goals and values. Fears are related to superintelligence, referring to machines being able to think in ways that humans are unable to comprehend.

Fears are also related to how AI innovations are regulated (or not), as well as who sets the boundaries for this kind of monitoring. The overarching concern is how it will affect the future of life and human existence.