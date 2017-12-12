10 of the most compelling local books of the year

4. SPY: UNCOVERING CRAIG WILLIAMSON

by Jonathan Ancer, published by Jacana

Of the many recent books about apartheid spies and their nefarious dealings, this is the best written and researched account of the life and times of a man who still walks among us thanks to the TRC and remains, as he was when he worked for his apartheid bosses, a truly unlikeable, unrepentant and despicable specimen.

5. KHWEZI

by Redi Tlhabi, published by Jonathan Ball

Fezekile Kuzwayo was vilified and hounded by the supporters of Jacob Zuma when she accused him of rape in 2009. Here, Tlhabi gives Kuzwayo the centre stage in her story as a woman who fought for freedom and continued until the end of her life to fight

for equality and against the sexual violence, which was and continues to be so prevalent in South Africa.