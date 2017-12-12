This was a year the binge-watch and the streaming services, particularly Netflix, came of age. The culture of catch-up was upon us as traditional viewing patterns waned. Looking back on the year, a simple rule of thumb seemed to apply: the better the roles for women, the better the series.

Without further ado, envelopes, please. And the 10 most binge-worthy series of the year are ...

MOST TALKED ABOUT SERIES OF THE YEAR

The Handmaid's Tale

A big winner at the Emmys. And how appropriate in this Trump/Weinstein era that it should be an extraordinary adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel of a patriarchy gone rogue. But, then again, perhaps it was the headlines that made it all so frighteningly plausible.

Elizabeth Moss was unforgettable as June/Offred, a woman kept as a "fertility slave" in a miserable household in a future fascist US. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, and the second can't come fast enough.

