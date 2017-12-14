15 Star Wars quotes that'll help you live your best life in 2018
Yoda may be famed for his wise words, but there's also plenty of good life advice to be gleaned from other characters in that galaxy far, far away
1. “There’s always a bigger fish.” — Qui-Gon Jinn
No point in competing; there are always people who will be better than you in some way. You won’t always be the big fish in life – and that’s perfectly fine.
2. “You can’t stop the change any more than you can stop the suns from setting.” — Shmi Skywalker
They say in life, death and taxes are certain. So is change. It will happen, with or without your permission. Embrace it.
3. “If you define yourself by your power to take life, your desire to dominate, to possess, then you have nothing.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi
That’s pretty clear, isn’t it?
4. “Do. Or do not. There is no try.” — Yoda
This is one of the most famous Star Wars quotes for a reason. It’s either you do things properly, or you don’t do them at all.
5. “Every time I walked away from something I wanted to forget, I told myself it was for a cause that I believed in. A cause that was worth it. Without that, we’re lost.” — Cassian Andor
It’s not enough to know the endgame – you need to know why you’re doing it, too. What it’s all for.
6. “Your focus determines your reality.” – Qui-Gon Jinn
This might sound like an out-of-touch motivational Twitter statement, but mindset can change a lot of things. Not everything, but a lot.
7. “Be careful not to choke on your aspirations.” – Darth Vader
Ambition is great but don’t let it consume you, or you’ll end up like Macbeth.
8. “In my experience there is no such thing as luck.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi
We’ll add a little philosophy to this: Luck is when preparation meets opportunity.
9. “Fear is the path to the dark side.” — Yoda
Not all fear is bad (it can often be your survival instincts kicking in), but sometimes it holds you back. Do what scares you or what makes you anxious. Conquering a fear is empowering.
10. “Be mindful of your thoughts ... They’ll betray you.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi
Don’t believe everything you think.
11. “We’ll take the next chance. And the next. On and on until we win … or the chances are spent.” – Jyn Erso
If at first you don’t succeed …
12. “Stay on target.” – Gold Five
Don’t lose sight of the goal.
13. “Laugh it up, Fuzz ball.” – Han Solo
Even though Han was saying this sarcastically to Chewbacca, it’s important to keep your sense of humour. Sometimes you have to laugh to keep from crying.
14. “An object cannot make you good or evil. The temptation of power, forbidden knowledge, even the desire to do good can lead some down that path. But only you can change yourself.” — Bendu
Nothing and no one should determine your character but you.
15. “The Force will be with you. Always.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi
And don’t discount a little magic to nudge you along *wink*.
