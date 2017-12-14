15 Star Wars quotes that'll help you live your best life in 2018

1. “There’s always a bigger fish.” — Qui-Gon Jinn

No point in competing; there are always people who will be better than you in some way. You won’t always be the big fish in life – and that’s perfectly fine.

2. “You can’t stop the change any more than you can stop the suns from setting.” — Shmi Skywalker

They say in life, death and taxes are certain. So is change. It will happen, with or without your permission. Embrace it.

3. “If you define yourself by your power to take life, your desire to dominate, to possess, then you have nothing.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi

That’s pretty clear, isn’t it?

4. “Do. Or do not. There is no try.” — Yoda

This is one of the most famous Star Wars quotes for a reason. It’s either you do things properly, or you don’t do them at all.