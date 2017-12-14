Lifestyle

For Star Wars fans, these festive gifts buy you must

Anyone who's dying to see 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will be super chuffed to find some of this cool movie merch under the Christmas tree

15 December 2017
Lego Death Star.
Image: Supplied

LEGO DEATH STAR

Lego's collaboration with Star Wars has produced a toy that's decidedly more than the sum of its parts. Over 4,000 pieces create the major scenes from the first Star Wars in all its blocky glory. Priced at R8,500, it's available from Lilliputs Toys or creativeplay.co.za

From left: TF01, XW01 and MF01.
Image: Supplied

AFRICAN ROBOTS SPACESHIPS

Made in Cape Town by artist Ralph Borland in collaboration with Zimbabwean wire artists, these wire-frame spaceships are a delightful South African interpretation of Star Wars's iconic space crafts. The TF01 and XW01 are priced at R1,000, and the MF01 at R1,500. Visit africanrobots.net

Sphero R2-D2 robot.
Image: Supplied

SPHERO R2-D2 ROBOT

At last someone has made a R2-D2 robot that not only works but doesn't cost half the movie's production budget.

It's easily controlled with a smartphone app, chirps like the real thing, is outrageously fun to play with, and is the best geek Christmas present this year.

It's priced at R3,000. Visit myistore.co.za

C-3PO-inspired sneakers from Superga.
SUPERGA SHOES

Superga's taken inspiration from the movie's robot characters and helmeted baddies to create a cool range of sneakers.

The trainers, which are modeled after R2-D2, C-3PO, Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper, come in the appropriate colours.

They're priced at R1,200 per pair. Visit superga.co.za

Darth Vader suitcase from Samsonite.
Image: Supplied

SAMSONITE DARTH VADER LUGGAGE

Who doesn't want Darth Vader's helmet emblazoned on their suitcase?

Priced from R2,200. Visit houseofsamsonite.co.za

