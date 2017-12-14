I feel like God lives in my house: Somizi on owning EVERY year

Idols judge, emcee, radio host, and a whole lot more: Somizi Mhlongo is non-stop, and he’s got his sights set on working with Beyoncé.

“What sets me apart from other emcees is that I want to create an experience. It makes a whole lot of people feel differently and beautiful. It’s the energy that’s transferred.”

“I always joke around that I feel like God lives in my house, and visits you guys and then comes back at night to sleep at the house,” says Somizi Mhlongo when we meet at the African Pride Melrose Arch Hotel.

He is clearly a regular here, as his car is parked in a special section a stone’s throw away from the hotel, and the waitress who shows me in knows exactly where he is seated.

“I feel like I have direct access to God,” Mhlongo continues, as he sits back on the mahogany leather couch we are sharing. We are talking about the year he has had when he lets me in on his divine connection.

“You know when people say, ‘yoh, you’ve owned 2017,’ honestly speaking and…,” he says trailing off to collect his thoughts, “I’m the most humble person, but I’ve been owning it since 2015, ever since I started Idols.”

THE RISE AND RISE OF SOMGAGA

Looking back at the past couple of years, it’s difficult to dispute that Mhlongo has been on a steady upward trajectory.

Two years ago, he joined the judging panel on Idols SA, his workout DVD has gone platinum, and he has released a best-selling book about his life, Dominoes.

But unlike the title of his book, there is no sign of things falling apart in his life as earlier this year Mhlongo added co-hosting one of the biggest breakfast shows in the country to his achievements. In addition, he has recently released a new single, Ngibonile, produced by Heavy K.

