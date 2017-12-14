Lifestyle

Tis the season to give jolly good presents. Try these novel gift ideas

Stumped as to what to get for that special someone this Christmas? We've got some weird and wonderful suggestions

14 December 2017 - 13:28 By Staff reporter
Matching the right gift to the right person can be a little tricky but sometimes the hunt for it is half the fun.
Matching the right gift to the right person can be a little tricky but sometimes the hunt for it is half the fun.
Image: 123RF/alexraths

THE EPICUREAN

Serious gourmands will be seriously impressed if you gift them with some raw ingredients from The Butchery by Marble in Joburg (010-594-5550). Conceived by celeb chef David Higgs and Gary Kyriacou of Marble (the upmarket restaurant best known for its flame-grilled steaks), this is the classiest butchery you'll ever set foot in.

Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch.
Image: Supplied

THE GAMER

Gamers around the world are going crazy for the new retro-styled Nintendo Switch. With a 6.2-inch tablet and two versatile, removable Joy-Con controllers, capable of being used solo or split for local two-player multiplayer, it provides endless hours of fun. Buy for R4,899 at takealot.com

THE HEATH NUT

Join Circles is a one-stop online shop for those interested in help to prevent damage to their DNA. Find organic beauty products, supplements, DNA testing and more. Go to joincircles.com

Bespoke beach bats.
Bespoke beach bats.
Image: Supplied

THE HIPSTER

With an eye on the past and thought for the future. Houtkappers have revived woodworking to enchant a new generation. Their bespoke beach bats will provide endless hours of good ole fun. Buy online at houtkappersdotcom.wordpress.com for R550.

THE FOODIE

How about a traditional Italian Christmas cake? The Service Station in Melville, Joburg (011-726-1701), has some of the best panettones around in a range of different sizes. 

THE BUBBLY LOVER

So great was the popularity of Prosecco in 2016 that there was a global shortage, but Da Luca Italian sparkling wine is here in South Africa to ensure only full glasses this summer. Da Luca is made using Glera grapes from Treviso, a province of Italy's Veneto region, which is considered one of the finest sources of Prosecco. Available from wadebaleswinesociety.co.za

Pop-art plate by Carrol Boyes.
Pop-art plate by Carrol Boyes.
Image: Supplied

THE MAKER

There's nothing better than ice-cold lemonade on a hot summer's day. Smeg's stylish new citrus juicer will allow your chefy friends to make their own. Available from smeg.co.za for R2,099.

THE COLLECTOR

Carrol Boyes, already famous for her silverware, salad servers and spectacular  spoons, has added fabulous pot-art plates to her range. Available from carrolboyes.com

THE WHISKEY FANATIC

Whiskey lovers around the world are starting to lean towards Asian brands. A favourite is Nikka from the Barrel. Find it at Whiskey Brother in Joburg. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Christmas shopping sorted: festive gift guide 2017

Use this handy guide to find the best gifts for everyone from DIYers and foodies to beach bums and homebodies this holiday season
Lifestyle
4 days ago

What types of Xmas gifts will make your family & friends the happiest?

As we move towards Christmas and the inevitable shopping that comes with it, many of us will be thinking about what to buy our loved ones.
Lifestyle
7 days ago

The ultimate fashionista's gift guide

From sunnies for those lazy poolside days to bling for cocktail hour, we’ve got gifts for all those holiday scenarios sorted — in all the colours of ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. South Africans hot under the collar for life-sized sex dolls costing R16k Health & Sex
  2. Show off your bump! Roxy Burger's fashion tips for a stylish pregnancy Fashion & Beauty
  3. The war against outdated beauty ideals is far from won Lifestyle
  4. Before Babes Wodumo: 5 tracks that kick-started the gqom revolution Lifestyle
  5. It's complicated: 4 ways the ANC elective conference could play out The Edit

Latest Videos

Faces of men accused of Hannah Cornelius' murder revealed for first time
Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
X