Tis the season to give jolly good presents. Try these novel gift ideas
Stumped as to what to get for that special someone this Christmas? We've got some weird and wonderful suggestions
THE EPICUREAN
Serious gourmands will be seriously impressed if you gift them with some raw ingredients from The Butchery by Marble in Joburg (010-594-5550). Conceived by celeb chef David Higgs and Gary Kyriacou of Marble (the upmarket restaurant best known for its flame-grilled steaks), this is the classiest butchery you'll ever set foot in.
THE GAMER
Gamers around the world are going crazy for the new retro-styled Nintendo Switch. With a 6.2-inch tablet and two versatile, removable Joy-Con controllers, capable of being used solo or split for local two-player multiplayer, it provides endless hours of fun. Buy for R4,899 at takealot.com
THE HEATH NUT
Join Circles is a one-stop online shop for those interested in help to prevent damage to their DNA. Find organic beauty products, supplements, DNA testing and more. Go to joincircles.com
THE HIPSTER
With an eye on the past and thought for the future. Houtkappers have revived woodworking to enchant a new generation. Their bespoke beach bats will provide endless hours of good ole fun. Buy online at houtkappersdotcom.wordpress.com for R550.
THE FOODIE
How about a traditional Italian Christmas cake? The Service Station in Melville, Joburg (011-726-1701), has some of the best panettones around in a range of different sizes.
THE BUBBLY LOVER
So great was the popularity of Prosecco in 2016 that there was a global shortage, but Da Luca Italian sparkling wine is here in South Africa to ensure only full glasses this summer. Da Luca is made using Glera grapes from Treviso, a province of Italy's Veneto region, which is considered one of the finest sources of Prosecco. Available from wadebaleswinesociety.co.za
THE MAKER
There's nothing better than ice-cold lemonade on a hot summer's day. Smeg's stylish new citrus juicer will allow your chefy friends to make their own. Available from smeg.co.za for R2,099.
THE COLLECTOR
Carrol Boyes, already famous for her silverware, salad servers and spectacular spoons, has added fabulous pot-art plates to her range. Available from carrolboyes.com
THE WHISKEY FANATIC
Whiskey lovers around the world are starting to lean towards Asian brands. A favourite is Nikka from the Barrel. Find it at Whiskey Brother in Joburg.
