The 10 best video games of 2017

10 BEST GAMES OF 2017

This has been the greatest year for games since 2007, with more good games available than you can shake a joystick at. Here's my ranking of 10 of the best:

1. Super Mario Odyssey, available on Nintendo Switch

It's been a rough year and it's nice to come home and play something ridiculously fun, and Super Mario Odyssey did that in spades. It was a hard choice between Odyssey and Zelda, but it was always going to be a Nintendo Switch game. Well done, Nintendo, on your master stroke of a console.

Read a more in-depth review of this game.

WATCH | The game trailer for Super Mario Odyssey