Level Up
The 10 best video games of 2017
Compiling this list was no easy task even if knowing who would win the top spot was plain and simple, writes Sylvia McKeown
10 BEST GAMES OF 2017
This has been the greatest year for games since 2007, with more good games available than you can shake a joystick at. Here's my ranking of 10 of the best:
1. Super Mario Odyssey, available on Nintendo Switch
It's been a rough year and it's nice to come home and play something ridiculously fun, and Super Mario Odyssey did that in spades. It was a hard choice between Odyssey and Zelda, but it was always going to be a Nintendo Switch game. Well done, Nintendo, on your master stroke of a console.
Read a more in-depth review of this game.
WATCH | The game trailer for Super Mario Odyssey
2. Zelda: Breath of the Wild, available on Nintendo Switch
3. NieR: Automata, available on Playstation
4. Cuphead, available on Xbox
5. Player Unknown: Battlegrounds, available on PC and Xbox
6. Wolfenstein 2, Available on Xbox and Playstation
7. HellBlade: Sena's Sacrifice, available on Steam and Playstation 4
8. Horizon Zero Dawn, available on Playstation 4
9. Night in the Woods, available on Steam and Playstation 4
10. Destiny 2, available on Xbox and Playstation 4
THE GAME I PLAYED MOST
I clocked up the most hours playing Overwatch, which is available on Playstation, Xbox and PC. With all the updates this year this game still feels as fresh as the day I first played it and I feel it will continue to do well.
WATCH | The game trailer for the Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2017 seasonal event
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE