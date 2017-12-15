Lifestyle

WATCH | Ed does it again: Sheeran & Andrea Bocelli's epic 'Perfect' duet

15 December 2017 - 12:02 By Staff reporter
Andrea Bocelli performing during the Grand Finale concert at the Dome in Johannesburg in 2010. The Italian iconic musician has teamed up with Ed Shereen on a duet that will make you swoon.
Earlier this month, Ed Sheeran released a new version of his track Perfect featuring Beyonce and it blew fans' minds. 

Now he's set to do it again with a multi-lingual version of the song called Perfect Symphony, which sees Sheeran teaming up with one of Italy's most iconic singers, Andrea Bocelli.

Released on YouTube just an hour ago, the music video for Perfect Symphony has already had over 350,000 views - and it's clocking up more by the minute.

The new song features a mix of English and Italian, with Sheeran joining Bocelli in singing in the language of love towards the end.

All we can say, is that with his Perfect duets, Sheeran has got 'wedding first dance song' market cornered for 2018.

WATCH | Ed Sheeran's Perfect Symphony duet with Andrea Bocelli

