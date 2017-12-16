Stand-up gal, Tumi Morake, is still standing

Comedian Tumi Morake has made it her business to rub our faces in the ridiculousness of racism, trying to heal the country’s divisions. Then she made a joke about a bully and a child with a bicycle

Comedian Tumi Morake has made it her business to rub our faces in the ridiculousness of racism, trying to heal the country’s divisions. Then she made a joke about a bully and a child with a bicycle