FIRST LOOK | Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's magical engagement photos

The first is a more formal portrait of the couple posed on a set of steps. Prince Harry looks dapper in a classic navy suit, while Markle is red carpet ready in a floor-length gown with a ruffled skirt and a sheer embellished top.

The next is a casual portrait showing Markle cuddling up to her Prince Charming, with HRH wrapping his jacket protectively around her. Their smiles are as bright as the diamonds on Markle's ring finger.

According to a tweet by Kensington Palace, the couple were so grateful for all the good wishes they've received since posting the photos, they decided to release a third bonus shot as a thank you.

This candid shot shows the loved-up couple strolling by a lake arm-in-arm and sporting huge grins. Awwwwwww!

The pair are scheduled to tie the knot in May 2018.