FIRST LOOK | Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's magical engagement photos
Official engagement photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been released by Kensington Palace on social media ... and they are stunning!
The couple posed for photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the grounds of Frogmore House, a royal retreat close to Windsor Castle, earlier this week.
"Not only was it an incredible honour, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other. I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took," said Lubomirski in an Instagram post.
And, we're sure that the photos will make you smile too.
The first is a more formal portrait of the couple posed on a set of steps. Prince Harry looks dapper in a classic navy suit, while Markle is red carpet ready in a floor-length gown with a ruffled skirt and a sheer embellished top.
The next is a casual portrait showing Markle cuddling up to her Prince Charming, with HRH wrapping his jacket protectively around her. Their smiles are as bright as the diamonds on Markle's ring finger.
According to a tweet by Kensington Palace, the couple were so grateful for all the good wishes they've received since posting the photos, they decided to release a third bonus shot as a thank you.
This candid shot shows the loved-up couple strolling by a lake arm-in-arm and sporting huge grins. Awwwwwww!
The pair are scheduled to tie the knot in May 2018.
