Coming attractions: THIS is the most eagerly awaited movie of 2018

According to data from the website IMDb, the next installment in the Avengers franchise is the film moviegoers' are most keen to see in 2018. The Russo brothers' Marvel movie outstrips other major superhero productions, such as Black Panther and the Deadpool sequel.

Their list of the top 10 most eagerly anticipated movies for 2018 mainly features franchises that have already proved their worth. Think Solo: A Star Wars Story, the spinoff about Han Solo's younger years, and Ocean's Eight, the all-female spinoff from Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's trilogy.

The full list includes: