Coming attractions: THIS is the most eagerly awaited movie of 2018
According to data from the website IMDb, franchise movies are likely to dominate the box office next year
According to data from the website IMDb, the next installment in the Avengers franchise is the film moviegoers' are most keen to see in 2018. The Russo brothers' Marvel movie outstrips other major superhero productions, such as Black Panther and the Deadpool sequel.
Their list of the top 10 most eagerly anticipated movies for 2018 mainly features franchises that have already proved their worth. Think Solo: A Star Wars Story, the spinoff about Han Solo's younger years, and Ocean's Eight, the all-female spinoff from Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's trilogy.
The full list includes:
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Black Panther
- Deadpool 2
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Tomb Raider
- Pacific Rim Uprising
- The Predator
- Ocean's Eight
- Mission: Impossible 6
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Unless there's a surprise hit, it's likely that these are the films that will dominate the box office next year.
WATCH | Avengers Infinity War trailer
IMDb also released its list of top 10 movies of 2017, based on number of page views on the website. Rather than this year's box office leader, the top spot goes to It, the surprise hit that is now the highest-grossing horror movie of all time.
The full list includes of 2017's most popular movies includes:
- It
- Wonder Woman
- Beauty and the Beast
- Logan
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Justice League
- Split
- Alien: Covenant
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Blade Runner 2049
