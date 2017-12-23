Lifestyle

What ordinary South Africans are wishing for this Christmas

The politicians have expressed themselves ad nauseam, but what do ordinary people dream about for themselves and their country? We asked a few

24 December 2017 - 00:00 By SHANTHINI NAIDOO, BONGANI MTHETHWA and AYDN PARROTT
Jacob Agyeman.
Jacob Agyeman.
Image: Alaister Russell

 JACOB AGYEMAN

Occupation: Handbag salesman, Joburg

What I wish for myself: More money! Tourists must come to Joburg.

What I wish for my loved ones: That my two kids do well in school and learn from me so they can do my work part-time.

What I wish for South Africa: There are not many options, but we need good leaders now so the economy can do well.

Tony Mugwagwa.
Tony Mugwagwa.
Image: Alaister Russell

TONY MUGWAGWA

Occupation: Waiter, Joburg

What I wish for myself: To get a better job that does not require me to work New Year's Eve.

What I wish for my loved ones: A blessed year. A year full of joy and happiness. Love.

What I wish for South Africa: I really want for Africa to unite - no racism and hate crimes.

Nathan Chakuchichi.
Nathan Chakuchichi.
Image: Alaister Russell

NATHAN CHAKUCHICHI

Occupation: Musician/busker, Joburg

What I wish for myself: I need a better living.

What I wish for my family: School for the kids. Sustainable work. Normal days that go smoothly.

What I wish for South Africa: Stability.

Rehaldo George.
Rehaldo George.
Image: Alaister Russell

REHALDO GEORGE

Occupation: Makeup artist, Joburg

My wish for myself: I want to be the first person to have a degree in my family. I want to go back to school to study psychology.

My wish for my family: I'd love to build my mother her dream house. The main thing she'd want is a gorgeous designer kitchen.

My wish for South Africa: A president who actually cares for the people and puts us first. I'd like to see services improve. They're horrible. Also, our police force needs to do more to keep us safe.

Benny Dube.
Benny Dube.
Image: Alaister Russell

BENNY DUBE

Occupation: Shoe shiner and repairman, Joburg

What I wish for myself: To achieve my business goal to get 20 people. This year was very difficult.

My wish for my family: I want to get them through school, to have a house, right now we are renting. I want my wife to open a small spaza shop, because she's not working.

My wish for South Africa: I wish people could stop crying for things they need.

Kefiloe Mpeshe.
Kefiloe Mpeshe.
Image: Alaister Russell

KEFILOE MPESHE

Occupation: Receptionist, Joburg

What I wish for myself: I want to be on another level, that is all.

My wish for my family: My sister is not working, so next year I want to work hard so she can go back to school. My brother is doing matric, so I hope he will further his education at university.

My wish for South Africa: More jobs and a focus on uplifting young people.

Nomsa Mkhwanazi.
Nomsa Mkhwanazi.
Image: Alaister Russell

NOMSA MKHWANAZI

Occupation: Hairstylist, Joburg

What I wish for myself: To buy my first car.

My wish for my family: I want to get a tombstone for my mom. She passed away in 2006. My girls are six and nine months old. I want their lives to change, especially if I have transport next year.

My wish for South Africa: People should help each other. If you see someone suffering, don't ignore them.

Mhle Nxele and his bride.
Mhle Nxele and his bride.
Image: Jackie Clausen

MHLE NXELE

Occupation: Newlywed gardener, Durban

What I wish for myself: That Jesus could give me a baby.

What I wish for my loved ones: To be a happy couple for the rest of our lives and to be a good example to the youth.

What I wish for South Africa: That crime and corruption will just go away.

Thabani Khuzwayo.
Thabani Khuzwayo.
Image: Jackie Clausen

THABANI KHUZWAYO

Occupation: Paramedic, Durban

What I wish for myself: To get married. Lobola has been paid.

What I wish for my loved ones: That their lives become better.

What I wish for South Africa: That God helps us get a good government and a good president.

Sarah Thomson
Sarah Thomson
Image: Ashleigh Wegner

SARAH THOMSON

Occupation: Teacher, Durban

What I wish for myself: A fantastic teaching year with my pupils challenging me to be a better teacher.

What I wish for my loved ones: Even though we will be far from each other, that we'll keep in touch.

What I wish for South Africa: We become a country that inspires others to be just like us.

Phumelele Mnyende.
Phumelele Mnyende.
Image: Jackie Clausen

PHUMELELE MNYENDE

Occupation: Durban metro cop

What I wish for myself: I'd like to go to Dubai and Cape Town.

What I wish for my loved ones: A better life.

What I wish for South Africa: That the leadership stops fighting over petty things.

Mcosi Zuma.
Mcosi Zuma.
Image: Jackie Clausen

MCOSI ZUMA

Occupation: Taxi driver, Durban

What I wish for myself: Another job.

What I wish for my loved ones: Just good things, especially my two children, a boy and a girl who are both 10 years old.

What I wish for South Africa: Jobs.

Thamsanqa Miya.
Thamsanqa Miya.
Image: Jackie Clausen

THAMSANQA MIYA

Occupation: Security guard, Durban

What I wish for myself: To have the means to support my three children and my family.

What I wish for my loved ones: That God helps us succeed in life and be like other people.

What I wish for South Africa: For the country's economy to grow so the youth can get jobs and not end up taking drugs.

Eunice Ngubane.
Eunice Ngubane.
Image: Jackie Clausen

NAME: EUNICE NGUBANE

Occupation: Street vendor, Durban

What I wish for myself: My own RDP house to live with my two children and four unemployed brothers.

What I wish for my loved ones: That my brothers find work.

What I wish for South Africa: I want the country's economy to grow.

Thandeka Mutsi.
Thandeka Mutsi.
Image: Jackie Clausen

THANDEKA MUTSI

Occupation: Street sweeper, Durban

What I wish for myself: A permanent job as I have been doing contract work for too long.

What I wish for my loved ones: That we be together as a family.

What I wish for South Africa: That politicians could stop the noise in parliament and focus more on service delivery.

Siyanda Mvune.
Siyanda Mvune.
Image: Jackie Clausen

SIYANDA MVUNE

Occupation: Lifeguard, Durban

What I wish for myself: More security on the beach so that tourists can feel safe.

What I wish for my loved ones: For God to protect my family.

What I wish for South Africa: More job opportunities. They say education is the key to success, only to find out that when people have education there are no jobs.

Mbuso Gazu.
Mbuso Gazu.
Image: Jackie Clausen

MBUSO GAZU

Occupation: Rickshaw driver, Durban

What I wish for myself: Lots of tourists so I can make more money.

What I wish for my loved ones: I wish that I could have more money to support my family.

What I wish for South Africa: It must become safe for tourists. They are my only means of survival.

Patrick Kitolano Jafary.
Patrick Kitolano Jafary.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

PATRICK KITOLANO JAFARY

Occupation: Barber, Cape Town

What I wish for myself: To open a new office somewhere for my barber business.

What I wish for my loved ones: Time to drink and have fun with my girlfriend and be happy.

What I wish for South Africa: I am happy with how it is.

Enge Du Plessis.
Enge Du Plessis.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

ENGE DU PLESSIS

Occupation: Waitress with a mental disability, Cape Town

What I wish for myself: To go to Disneyland in Paris and take a photo with Mickey Mouse and to meet Diederik from 7de Laan.

What I wish for my loved ones: I want my sister who is a nurse in Saudi Arabia to come and visit me and spend time with me.

What I wish for South Africa: I would like for Pinocchio to come to town.

Marieldia Graaff.
Marieldia Graaff.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

MARIELDIA GRAAFF

Occupation: Newspaper vendor, Cape Town

What I wish for myself: To go to America.

What I wish for my loved ones: I would like my 20-year-old son to go to high school and be successful.

What I wish for South Africa: Job creation. I want to change jobs.

Tazneem Sarlie.
Tazneem Sarlie.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

TASNEEM SARLIE

Occupation: Bookkeeper, Cape Town

What I wish for myself: To open my own locksmith business with my husband, a locksmith of 14 years.

What I wish for my loved ones: My daughter is getting married in February. I wish them a successful marriage and hope my twin sons do well at the new skills school they will be attending.

What I wish for South Africa: A leader who is honest, transparent and shows real care for citizens.

Zahida Sirkhotte.
Zahida Sirkhotte.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

ZAHIDA SIRKHOTTE

Occupation: Librarian, Cape Town

What I wish for myself: Health, as I am nearly at retirement age.

What I wish for my loved ones: Safety and security for my children and grandchildren.

What I wish for South Africa: Where do I start? Jobs, improved education ...

Shaid Gallie.
Shaid Gallie.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

SHAHID GALLIE

Occupation: House painter, Cape Town

What I wish for myself: To keep painting in and around Cape Town.

What I wish for my loved ones: A better year for my daughter and five-year-old granddaughter.

What I wish for South Africa: Drugs, people sleeping outside, our children getting raped
. . . It must stop.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Why that end-of-year visit to the traditional healer could be deadly Health & Sex
  2. FIRST LOOK | Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's magical engagement photos Lifestyle
  3. 5 most-read sex advice columns of the year Health & Sex
  4. Foodies, here's where to buy SA's tastiest ready-made ... EVERYTHING! Food
  5. Coming attractions: THIS is the most eagerly awaited movie of 2018 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X