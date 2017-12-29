We can't even! 12 trends that must die in 2018
New year, new me, 20sleighteen or whatever other self-motivational tags will undoubtedly be conjured up with the dawn of the New Year. But before you get ahead of yourself, make sure not to drag these atrocities from 2017 with you into 2018
30 December 2017 - 00:00
New year, new me, 20sleighteen or whatever other self-motivational tags will undoubtedly be conjured up with the dawn of the New Year. But before you get ahead of yourself, make sure not to drag these atrocities from 2017 with you into 2018
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE