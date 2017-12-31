Real-life political drama opens new chapter for books in SA

Books are back. That’s the verdict of retailers after a year that saw rising sales driven by real-life political drama.

Whether it was an exposé of the allegedly dodgy tax records of Number One‚ gaffes from a television personality or details of Nelson Mandela’s final months alive‚ South Africans were treated to a smorgasbord of literary offerings in 2017.

Book shops said they had seen a spike in sales which could point towards more people reading books than they have for a while.

Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw’s The President’s Keepers topped the list of books that caught the country’s attention – and even triggered a lawsuit by the South African Revenue Service and an investigation by the Hawks.

So far‚ the book has sold 114‚000 copies in digital and print‚ and Exclusive Books CEO Benjamin Trisk said the chain sold more than 50‚000 copies in the first month after its publication in October.

Trisk said the interest might have been heightened by DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s use of the book to question Zuma in parliament and the threat by the State Security Agency to pull it from the shelves.