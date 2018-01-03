In order of release dates: 18 of 2018's biggest movies
Mark your calendars with the release dates of this clutch of well-anticipated movies
1. MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE
January 26, 2018
Dylan O'Brien returns to take his young crew inside a dangerous labyrinthine metropolis in this trilogy closer.
2. THE 15:17 TO PARIS
February 9, 2018
Clint Eastwood's retelling of the true story of an anti-terrorist intervention upon a high-speed train to the French capital, starring the incident's three heroes as themselves.
3. BLACK PANTHER
February 16, 2018
The super-powered king of Wakanda, introduced in "Captain America: Civil War," returns to his homeland to see off a rival for his throne, deciding the fate of the world in the process.
4. ANNIHILATION
February 23, 2018
Starring Nathalie Portman as a biologist on a rescue mission into a wildly overgrown forest that hides wondrous and fearsome forms of life. The second movie from "Ex Machina" director Alex Garland.
5. A WRINKLE IN TIME
March 9, 2018
Ava DuVernay directs a stellar cast in this version of Madeleine L'Engle's children's fiction classic.
6. READY PLAYER ONE
March 30, 2018
Iconic tribute or calculated nostalgia-bomb mixing 1980s memorabilia with a sci-fi virtual reality easter egg hunt. Directed by Steven Spielberg.
7. THE AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR
May 4, 2018
Iron Man and Captain America must reunite their respective teams, with a little help from the Guardians of the Galaxy, to save the world from the mighty Thanos.
8. SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY
May 25, 2018
Prequel adventure with Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of the buccaneering Han Solo, and completed by director Ron Howard after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller departed late on.
9. DEADPOOL 2
June 1, 2018
Irreverent humor and gut-punching superhero action with Ryan Reynolds as the title character, and Josh Brolin in the first of four appearances as military mutant Cable. David Leitch of "John Wick" directs.
10. OCEAN'S 8
June 8, 2018
How many people does it take to steal the world's most expensive necklace? Eight, if you pick the right women and do it at the glamorous Met Gala, according to Sandra Bullock's Debbie Ocean.
11. INCREDIBLES 2
June 15, 2018
The superpowered Parr family try to maintain a semblance of normality while combating a new supervillain called The Underminer.
12. JURASSIC WORD: FALLEN KINGDOM
June 22, 2018
New heroes Owen Grady and Claire Dearing head back onto Isla Nublar to evacuate its remaining dinosaur population. There's also a cameo from franchise vet Dr Ian Malcolm.
13. SICARIO 2: SOLDADO
June 29, 2018
Two operatives are sent on a cross-border mission against criminal cartels, but they bring their own personal objectives with them. Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin reprise their roles.
14. MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN
July 20, 2018
Prequel movie explaining how the characters of 2008 musical hit "Mamma Mia!" got to know each other in the first place.
15. THE PREDATOR
August 3, 2018
An ex-Special Forces commando and his team prepare to counter the existence of one of the galaxy's most fearsome hunters. Directed by Shane Black, who co-starred in the franchise's 1987 original.
16. X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX
November 2, 2018
Ten years on from the events of "X-Men: Apocalypse," the mutant superhero team is more well-known than ever but faces a new threat when one of their number is targeted by a powerful alien being.
17. RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2
November 21, 2018
As in real life, things have changed since the first "Wreck-It Ralph." Here, Ralph encounters the Disney Princesses as he tries to fix an arcade games machine.
18. MORTAL ENGINES
December 14, 2018
An adaptation of the Philip Reeve novel set in a future where enormous rival moving cities rove the world in pursuit of each other.
