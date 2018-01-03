In order of release dates: 18 of 2018's biggest movies

1. MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE

January 26, 2018

Dylan O'Brien returns to take his young crew inside a dangerous labyrinthine metropolis in this trilogy closer.

2. THE 15:17 TO PARIS

February 9, 2018

Clint Eastwood's retelling of the true story of an anti-terrorist intervention upon a high-speed train to the French capital, starring the incident's three heroes as themselves.

3. BLACK PANTHER

February 16, 2018

The super-powered king of Wakanda, introduced in "Captain America: Civil War," returns to his homeland to see off a rival for his throne, deciding the fate of the world in the process.

4. ANNIHILATION

February 23, 2018

Starring Nathalie Portman as a biologist on a rescue mission into a wildly overgrown forest that hides wondrous and fearsome forms of life. The second movie from "Ex Machina" director Alex Garland.

5. A WRINKLE IN TIME

March 9, 2018

Ava DuVernay directs a stellar cast in this version of Madeleine L'Engle's children's fiction classic.

6. READY PLAYER ONE

March 30, 2018

Iconic tribute or calculated nostalgia-bomb mixing 1980s memorabilia with a sci-fi virtual reality easter egg hunt. Directed by Steven Spielberg.