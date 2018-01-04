Botox‚ plastic surgery and cosmetics have a bargain-basement rival among women who want a younger-looking face: exercise.

For the first time‚ academics claim to have proved that exercises improve the facial appearance of middle-aged women‚ giving them fuller cheeks and making them look younger.

After 20 weeks of exercises‚ the women in the US study looked 2.7 years younger‚ on average.

“Assuming the findings are confirmed in a larger study‚ individuals now have a low-cost‚ non-toxic way for looking younger or to augment other cosmetic or anti-ageing treatments they may be seeking‚” said dermatologist Murad Alam‚ from Northwestern University medical school.

“The exercises enlarge and strengthen the facial muscles‚ so the face becomes firmer and more toned and shaped like a younger face.”

Alam’s findings‚ published in the journal JAMA Dermatology‚ give scientific respectability to the thousands of facial exercise programmes promoted on YouTube and elsewhere.

As the face ages‚ skin loses elasticity and fat pads between the muscle and skin become thinner. The fat pads‚ which fit together like a jigsaw puzzle‚ give the face much of its shape. As skin sags‚ the thinning fat pads atrophy and slide‚ causing the face to “fall down”.