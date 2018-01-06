A-listers

Afropunk creates own narrative in Jozi debut

Africa's foray into Afropunk has been hailed as a massive success. Despite the disappointment of headliner Solange Knowles not making it, on December 30 and 31 thousands of party people from all over the world flocked to Johannesburg for the first Afropunk festival held on African soil. An annual event in New York, Paris, London and Atlanta, Afropunk is a multicultural movement that celebrates blackness and freedom of artistic expression.