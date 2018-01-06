A-listers

Fancy house party: beauty beyond belief, and that's just the Atlantic

Take a party thrown by a hipster Polish billionaire in a lavish Bakoven pad, with guests ranging from a top supermodel to Princess Diana's stunning niece. Throw in South Africa's most glamorous couple, the land's top couturier, scrumptious snacks and a knock-out view - and, dear readers, you have the A-Listers' swish start to 2018.