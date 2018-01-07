Lifestyle

A-listers

Cape refreshed by L'Ormarins Queen's Plate's sea of blue

Craig Jacobs Columnist
07 January 2018 - 00:00

Cape Town might be drained by drought, but yesterday Kenilworth racecourse was transformed into a sea of blue and white to mark the running of the 157th L'Ormarins Queen's Plate.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. How to pout and squeeze your way to a face that looks three years younger Lifestyle
  2. More sex, chewing gum: what science says will make you happier in 2018 Health & Sex
  3. Eating healthily in 2018: anti-stress food Food
  4. Let’s talk about sex: edu video series targets SA's teens Health & Sex
  5. Why that end-of-year visit to the traditional healer could be deadly Health & Sex

Latest Videos

A look at Bonang Matheba's star-studded birthday bash
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
X