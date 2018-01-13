Trumpty Dumpty's way with words continues to amaze

Aspasia Karras admires another Trumpian gift to the world

All this Trump bashing has me mystified - the man is a genius, even if he says so himself. A stable genius. Look at his way with etymology - that most excellent science of naming things. Not since Art Spiegelman, the Pulitzer Prize winning New Yorker cartoonist, has there been a keener understanding of the power of a nicely truncated, two-word play on names.