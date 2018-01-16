WATCH | First look at 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2

The Handmaid’s Tale, the series that scooped multiple accolades at the Emmys and Golden Globes, is returning for a second season later this year.

As shown in a new teaser trailer from streaming service Hulu, the next salvo of episodes will offer a deeper look at the social and political disputes in the Republic of Gilead.

The first season was adapted from Margaret Atwood's prize-winning novel and this second run acts as a continuation of the original story, as Offred (Elizabeth Moss) fights to find the child that the government tore from her.

Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Joseph Fiennes, Max Minghella, Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley reprise their roles.

Marisa Tomei, of My Cousin Vinny and, more recently, Spider-Man: Homecoming, will guest star during the second episode.

WATCH | The trailer for The Handmaid's Tale Season 2