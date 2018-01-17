WIN | You're invited to watch Inxeba (The Wound) on the big screen

South African film Inxeba (The Wound) could win an Oscar this year after being shortlisted for a nomination – and you have a chance to see it with a friend free of charge courtesy of TimesLIVE in the week of the Oscar nominations.

Inxeba has already won 19 international awards, including being named best foreign film by the African American Film Critics Association and best film at the International Queer & Migrant Film Festival in Amsterdam.

Controversial for its honest depiction of Xhosa initiation rituals, the film tells the story of Xolani, a factory worker who travels to the rural Eastern Cape to oversee the initiation process – but then one defiant initiate discovers Xolani's secret.

Watch the trailer: