WIN | You're invited to watch Inxeba (The Wound) on the big screen
South African movie has been shortlisted for the best foreign film Oscar
South African film Inxeba (The Wound) could win an Oscar this year after being shortlisted for a nomination – and you have a chance to see it with a friend free of charge courtesy of TimesLIVE in the week of the Oscar nominations.
Inxeba has already won 19 international awards, including being named best foreign film by the African American Film Critics Association and best film at the International Queer & Migrant Film Festival in Amsterdam.
Controversial for its honest depiction of Xhosa initiation rituals, the film tells the story of Xolani, a factory worker who travels to the rural Eastern Cape to oversee the initiation process – but then one defiant initiate discovers Xolani's secret.
Watch the trailer:
How to attend the screening
The film will be screened on Wednesday January 24 at 8pm at these venues:
- Johannesburg – Ster-Kinekor Rosebank Mall Nouveau
- Pretoria – Ster-Kinekor Brooklyn Mall Nouveau
- Cape Town – Ster-Kinekor V&A Nouveau
- Port Elizabeth – Bay West Ster-Kinekor
- Port Elizabeth – Walmer Park Nu Metro
- Durban – Musgrave Ster-Kinekor
Simply email your name, surname, phone number and choice of screening to rsvp@indigenousfilm.co.za before 2pm on Tuesday January 23.
Tickets are allocated two at a time on a first come, first served basis.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE