First clues as to what you can expect from 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

A broad brushstroke outline of May 2018's Star Wars prequel, Solo: A Star Wars Story names major characters and goes some way to explaining their presence.

Since casting began in 2016, we've had a pretty good idea of who'll be in Star Wars character backstory spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Now Disney and Lucasfilm are starting to spell out why they're involved.

The official synopsis for the May 2018 movie indicates which three main characters are the most pertinent - or, at least, which plot points Disney and Lucasfilm are encouraging fans to think about.

"Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy," the StarWars.com synopsis reads.

"Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes."