You don't need to tell 'Den of Thieves' star 50 Cent how to take a bullet

Note to action movie directors: you probably don't need to tell Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson - juvenile crack dealer turned multi-millionaire rapper and movie star - how to take a bullet.

It was a liberty first-time filmmaker Christian Gudegast felt comfortable taking, however, during the filming of Jackson's latest movie, gritty heist thriller Den of Thieves.

"There's a point where I get shot in the film, and I did it and Christian was like, 'No, you didn't do that the right way," Jackson recalled at a press event for the movie in Beverly Hills.

"I was like, 'Trust me, I know what I'm doing.'"

Jackson, raised on the mean streets of Queens by his grandmother after his drug dealer mother's death in a mystery fire, knows all about how it feels to get shot, of course.

On a May evening 18 years ago, he was hit nine times at close range by a drive-by gunman wielding a semi-automatic pistol in the South Jamaica area of Queens.