Plan your countdown to payday with 6 binge-worthy TV series

We calculate how much time you’ll need to power through each series

19 January 2018 - 07:34
Sponsored
Thandie Newton in the hit drama series Westworld.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

If you get paid on the 25th, there are still a few long days ahead to get through before payday. This handy list of binge-worthy series will make the time fly past.

January is always a long month, financially. The early payday in December ensures the festive season is a success, but by the time January 1 rolls around, precious little remains in the coffers for fun and games. It’s end-of-the-month Salticrax all month long.

Find out exactly how many hours you’ll need to power through each series so you can plan the countdown to payday down to the minute.

Big Little Lies: 6 hours

It will take 3.1 nights if you watch for two hours a night.

Taboo: 8 hours

It will take 3.9 nights if you watch for two hours a night.

Westworld: 10 hours

It will take 5.1 nights if you watch for two hours a night.

Silicon Valley S1-3: 11 hours

It will take 5.5 nights if you watch for two hours a night.

Game of Thrones S1-7: 85 hours

It will take 42.4 nights if you watch for two hours a night.

Friends S1-S10: 87 hours

It will take 43 nights if you watch for two hours a night.

Watch now at Showmax.com »

 

Source: Marathon Streaming Data

This article was paid for by Showmax.

