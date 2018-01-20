Motoring
Aston Martin DB11 teams killer performance with sultry good looks
The new DB11 V8 is the most complete Aston in decades, says Thomas Falkiner. He answers some of your most pressing questions about it
21 January 2018 - 00:00
The new DB11 V8 is the most complete Aston in decades, says Thomas Falkiner. He answers some of your most pressing questions about it
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE