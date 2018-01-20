Movies

Spielberg draws parallels between 'The Post' & news in the age of Trump

Tom Hanks! Meryl Streep! Steven Spielberg! Now together for the first time! Tymon Smith went to New York to ask them about their new film about Katharine Graham, The Washington Post and spilling government secrets

Tom Hanks! Meryl Streep! Steven Spielburg! Now together for the first time! Tymon Smith went to New York to ask them about their new film about Katharine Graham, The Washington Post and spilling government secrets