Lifestyle

TV star Julia has more tools than just Suzelle

Julia Anastasopoulos, better known as Suzelle DIY, has created a TV personality paradox, a character that people love to hate, the loquacious Jewish princess Tali Shapiro of 'Tali's Wedding Diary'

21 January 2018 - 00:00 By CARLOS AMATO

Julia Anastasopoulos, better known as Suzelle DIY, has created a TV personality paradox, a character that people love to hate, the locuacious Jewish princess Tali Shapiro of 'Tali's Wedding Diary'

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA study reveals important link between genes and Aids Health & Sex
  2. Plan your countdown to payday with 6 binge-worthy TV series Lifestyle
  3. SEX TALK | How do I know if I have chlamydia? Health & Sex
  4. WIN | You're invited to watch Inxeba (The Wound) on the big screen Lifestyle
  5. Cha-ching! Could cash be influencing your dating decisions? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X