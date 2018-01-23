This article was first published in the Sunday Times on October 30 2011.

After achieving success internationally as a musician‚ Hugh Masekela became a published author and initiated a drug and alcohol rehab programme. In this story from our archives‚ he discussed friends and recording hit songs without knowing it.

Before playing at the opening concert of the 2010 Fifa World Cup in Orlando‚ I watched as people from all different ethnic groups poured out of the station together.

Man‚ that felt good. The apartheid government split us into groups‚ but if we are going to reconcile‚ we must first get out of denial and learn one another’s cultures‚ speak each other’s language.

Until then‚ we can’t pretend we’re a rainbow nation.

Music was a way of life for us in the 1950s. When I was a child in Witbank‚ there was a carnival somewhere every weekend. With no television‚ we played games in the streets‚ sang songs — protest songs‚ church hymns‚ jazz.

Encourage your kids with their dreams. Music consumed me. At five I was given piano lessons but it was when Father Trevor Huddleston at St Peter’s Secondary School handed me my first trumpet that it really had me hooked.