Interviewing Hugh Masekela after another print run of his acclaimed autobiography 'Still Grazing'‚ Tymon Smith reported how even at the age of 76‚ the trumpet legend was still calling bulls**t about weaves‚ land and language. This article was first published in the Sunday Times on November 22 2015

It was a chilly‚ sunny day in May when I sat down with Hugh Masekela at the Franschhoek Literary Festival. One of those days on which bees are buzzier than in summer. They were bothering the jazz legend‚ scrounging insistently for sugar on the restaurant table.

Rhodes had just fallen‚ and Masekela had been in the news after refusing to have his photo taken with a journalist wearing a weave at the conferral of his honorary doctorate at Rhodes University. And BB King had just died.

"I first met BB King in 1967 in Chicago when we opened for him. He was a beautiful‚ beautiful‚ gentle‚ gentleman‚" said Masekela in that intensely laid-back‚ jazz-inflected drawl of his. He brushed away a bee. "They're just looking to make sweet honey‚" he said with a twinkle in his eye.