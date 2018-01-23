'Transformers' leads Razzie pack for Hollywood's worst in 2017

"Transformers: The Last Knight" led the pack with nine nominations Monday for the Razzies, Hollywood's anti-awards celebrating the worst films of 2017.

The fifth installment of the Transformers franchise was tapped in the categories of worst picture; worst remake, rip-off or sequel; worst screenplay and worst screen combo.

It also netted nods for worst director (Michael Bay), worst actor (Mark Wahlberg), worst supporting actor (Josh Duhamel and Anthony Hopkins), and worst supporting actress (Laura Haddock).