Study: vaping helpful for adults, but detrimental to kids

Vaping, or smoking battery powered devices known as e-cigarettes, may encourage youths to start smoking but may also help adults quit, said a US review of scientific research out Tuesday.

The report by the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine is based on more than 800 peer-reviewed scientific studies on the health effects of electronic cigarettes.

It was compiled at the request of the US Congress, amid a growing international debate over whether e-cigarettes are safe or harmful.