Lesotho has played a spectacular part in setting a new world record.

YouTube vloggers How Ridiculous‚ from Australia‚ spent six days at the 186-metre Maletsunyane Falls before achieving the highest basketball shot.

Their video compresses the “monumental effort” involved into just over two minutes of spectacular footage.

The How Ridiculous crew‚ whose YouTube channel has more than a million subscribers‚ is made up of Brett Stanford‚ Derek Herron and Scott Gaunson‚ from Perth.

They also hold the world record for the longest basketball shot‚ at 180 metres.

“We’re so grateful to have the chance to go on such an epic adventure and set a ripper new world record‚” they commented on the Lesotho video.

“We never dreamed that we’d accomplish anything like this when we started making trick shots back in 2009 in our backyards.”