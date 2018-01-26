Trump asks to borrow a Van Gogh & gets offered a gold toilet instead

The request to a famed art museum was for a Van Gogh to adorn the walls of the president and first lady's private residence in the White House.

The answer? No - but how about a fully functioning, 18-karat gold toilet instead?

While it's customary for US presidents to borrow works of art during their time in office, the Guggenheim in Donald Trump's hometown of New York was polite, but firm in its refusal, The Washington Post reported.

When the White House requested the renowned Dutch painter's Landscape With Snow, the museum's chief curator - an outspoken Trump critic - countered that the 19th century painting was "prohibited from travel except for the rarest of occasions."

"We are sorry not to be able to accommodate your original request," wrote Nancy Spector in an e-mail obtained by the Post, "but remain hopeful that this special offer may be of interest."

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's America - a gleaming gold toilet - was on display at the Guggenheim for nearly a year, installed in a restroom for the private use of members of the public with a guard posted outside.

Now that the exhibition was over, the artist would "like to offer it to the White House for a long-term loan," the Post quoted Spector as e-mailing.

"It is, of course, extremely valuable and somewhat fragile, but we would provide all the instructions for its installation and care."

Asked to explain the meaning of the installation and why he offered it to the Trumps, 57-year-old Cattelan told the Post: "What's the point of our life? Everything seems absurd until we die and then it makes sense."