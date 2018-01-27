Creating playlists & people watching: Fhatuwani Mukheli's Perfect Weekend

Photographer Fhatuwani Mukheli is co-founder of I See A Different You, a creative agency which aims to change how the world sees Africa. He tells us how he'd ideally spend a Sunday

Photographer Fhatuwani Mukheli is co-founder of I See A Different You, a creative agency which aims to change how the world sees Africa. He tells us how he'd ideally spend a Sunday