Motoring

Pretoria man's lofty height inspired him to build his very own 'Batmobile'

Borrowing parts from everything from a Lexus to a VW Kombi, Peter Horn's Lotus-inspired kit car truly is one of a kind, writes Phuti Mpyane

Borrowing parts from everything from a Lexus to a VW Kombi, Peter Horn's Lotus-inspired kit car truly is one of a kind