Series Review: 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' is charming, funny & clever

A 1950's housewife causes a stir when she attempts to break into the male-dominated world of stand-up comedy in this award-winning series from the creator of 'Gilmore Girls'

A 1950's housewife causes a stir when she attempts to break into the male-dominated world of stand-up comedy in this award-winning series from the creator of 'Gilmore Girls'