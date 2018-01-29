ALL the big winners from the 2018 Grammy Awards

Retro R&B star Bruno Mars was the surprise big winner Sunday at the Grammy Awards, with a clean sweep of the top awards including Album, Record and Song of the Year, and six overall.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar took home five Grammys on a night that featured powerful #MeToo moments, especially from Kesha, who delivered a searing performance of her song Praying, about her struggles with former producer Dr Luke.

Mars won all of the awards for which he was nominated.

