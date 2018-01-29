I don't have to win awards in my shower any more: top quotes from the Grammys

R&B crooner Bruno Mars was the surprise big winner Sunday at the 60th Grammy Awards, the music industry's biggest night of the year, with six awards overall.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar had the second largest haul of the night with five Grammys.

Here are some memorable quotes from the gala, hosted by late night funnyman James Corden at Madison Square Garden in New York:

TIME'S UP

"Let's work together, women and men, as a united music industry committed to creating more safe work environments, equal pay, and access for all women."

- Singer Janelle Monae, introducing Kesha, who delivered a searing performance of Praying, her song about her drawn-out legal battle with producer Dr Luke.