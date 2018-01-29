The café’s peaked thatch roof is reminiscent of a lodge in the Lowveld although‚ confusingly‚ there’s an artificial green palm tree at the entrance. The sign at the door is confirmation of what the café offers – it’s a dagga leaf with two fronds folded to form a V sign and the words “420 friendly”.

For those who don’t partake‚ 420 is slang for marijuana. Stoners in the United States get high on April 20 at 4.20pm. “420 friendly” is also used in adverts to indicate who is welcome – for example‚ adverts for housemates. Or you could say 420 to someone and they’d know you either had dope or wanted to smoke it. In some quarters it’s believed that the phrase originated from US police radio code to mean people in the act of smoking dope. But‚ according to the LA Weekly’s Michael Goldstein: “The true birth of 420 dates back to the early 1970s‚ when it became the hour of cannabis consumption among high school students in San Rafael.”

The other sign that is clearly visible at 420 Café: No persons under 21 allowed.

Sandton’s stoners don’t conform to a stereotype – among them are lawyers and businesspeople in tailored suits and high heels. Word of the coffee shop has spread‚ so patrons also come from further afield.