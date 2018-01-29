Sorry Bruno Mars & Kendrick Lamar, THIS is who should've won a Grammy

The Grammys always get it wrong. That's an unfortunate side effect of adjudicating on something as subjective as music. It doesn't help that as general rule, the Illuminati members that decide who wins a Grammy or not tend to be out of touch when it comes to anything not sung by Coldplay.

Since they can't get it right, we've decided to take a stab at it and make our own list of ideal Grammy winners in the categories we care about. Some of our picks were nominated, others weren't, this is just who we think deserved it and why:

Album of the Year: Jay-Z, 4:44

It's seldom that mainstream hip-hop glorifies growing up, but this album did all that while also showing that Hov has still got it.

Best New Artist: Distruction Boyz

If Omunye didn't make you want to shake a leg until it rattled off and started dancing on its own, then you may be dead inside. That smash hit coupled with tracks like Madness and Shut Up and Groove generated so much sweat on dance floors across the nation that we could've used it to save Cape Town.