Sorry Bruno Mars & Kendrick Lamar, THIS is who should've won a Grammy
The Grammys always get it wrong. That's an unfortunate side effect of adjudicating on something as subjective as music. It doesn't help that as general rule, the Illuminati members that decide who wins a Grammy or not tend to be out of touch when it comes to anything not sung by Coldplay.
Since they can't get it right, we've decided to take a stab at it and make our own list of ideal Grammy winners in the categories we care about. Some of our picks were nominated, others weren't, this is just who we think deserved it and why:
Album of the Year: Jay-Z, 4:44
It's seldom that mainstream hip-hop glorifies growing up, but this album did all that while also showing that Hov has still got it.
Best New Artist: Distruction Boyz
If Omunye didn't make you want to shake a leg until it rattled off and started dancing on its own, then you may be dead inside. That smash hit coupled with tracks like Madness and Shut Up and Groove generated so much sweat on dance floors across the nation that we could've used it to save Cape Town.
Song of the Year: Drake ft Giggs, KMT
This song deserves a Grammy based purely on the pandemonium that Giggs's verse creates at live shows.
Best Rap Album: Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom
Rapsody's phenomenal debut album defied the usual gendered caveats about female emcees. She rapped far too well to not be thought of as anything less than a top tier emcee, period.
Best Music Video: Kwesta ft Wale, Spirit
You're not going to find many videos that capture the essence of a township life as well or as beautifully as Spirit. It managed to be evocative, resonant and just plain cool, all without looking like the cast were trying too hard.
Record of the Year: Migos, Bad and Boujee
Every now and then a song transcends a culture. That happened to Bad and Boujee the moment Donald Glover shouted the song out during his Golden Globes acceptance speech last year. Now even middle aged soccer moms in Braynston think they're bad and Boujee.
Best Rap Song: Jay-Z, 4:44
Shawn Carter's hurt feelings weren't just beautiful to hear, they saved countless relationships from a cheating-induced death. And, to be fair if all you got from the song was an excuse to cheat and get away with it, then you weren't listening closely enough.
Best RnB song: DVSN, P.O.V
Last year was a great year for bedroom jams and DVSN nailed including a sample of Maxwell's Fortunate in his song P.O.V. This song oozed body chocolate and tangled limbs in a way few could match. Make sure to slide it onto that Valentines' Playlist.
Best R&B Album: Daniel Ceasar, Freudian
This was arguably the toughest category with H.E.R, DVSN, Tank and others all releasing great albums, but Freudian was as delicate as it was delicious. A tear-jerker from start to finish.
