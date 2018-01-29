Why white roses were the hottest accessory on the Grammys' red carpet

After the "blackout" on the Golden Globes red carpet to draw attention to sexual harassment in showbiz, the music industry's hottest stars wore white roses to the Grammys on Sunday in support of gender equality.

From Lady Gaga and Kelly Clarkson to Sting and Khalid, the women and men sported or carried the flowers.

"A white rose symbolises respect, pays homage to new beginnings and expresses hope for the future," tweeted the Time's Up movement, launched by hundreds of prominent women in Tinseltown to shine a light on sexual misconduct.

"We like the sound of that. #TIMESUP at the #GRAMMYS."

Gaga wore white rosebuds on her shoulder along with a Time's Up pin.

Her look? A dramatic black Armani ensemble with a lace bodice and tights, visible through a massive slit in her sweeping skirt with a huge train. Her blonde hair was pulled back in a fishtail braid decorated with corset-like black laces.