30th anniversary album wins Ladysmith Black Mambazo fifth Grammy

Ladysmith Black Mambazo came to worldwide attention when Paul Simon enlisted the group for his 1986 album Graceland, a landmark work of world music fusion which revived the folk icon's career and won the most prestigious Grammy for Album of the Year.

Shaka Zulu came the following year. The group decided to re-record the "Shaka Zulu" album in tribute to the group's founder Joseph Shabalala, who has retired and handed control to his four sons.

The sons said that the latest album, with younger singers on the same tunes, was also meant to honor earlier members of the sprawling ensemble who have since died.

