Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson is to become the new Aretha Franklin, according to film producer and record label executive Clive Davis.

Davis co-wrote All Out of Love for Australian duo Air Supply - that's where all of his 30-plus movie and TV soundtrack credits come from - and the most recent of his four Grammys came in 2009, for Hudson's self-titled debut album.

Back in 2016, he was comparing her to Aretha Franklin, having signed her for Sony's Epic Records label, and the comparisons are to continue with Hudson now positioned to play the R&B great in an untitled project.