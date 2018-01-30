Aretha Franklin has chosen Jennifer Hudson to play her in an upcoming biopic
Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson is to become the new Aretha Franklin, according to film producer and record label executive Clive Davis.
Davis co-wrote All Out of Love for Australian duo Air Supply - that's where all of his 30-plus movie and TV soundtrack credits come from - and the most recent of his four Grammys came in 2009, for Hudson's self-titled debut album.
Back in 2016, he was comparing her to Aretha Franklin, having signed her for Sony's Epic Records label, and the comparisons are to continue with Hudson now positioned to play the R&B great in an untitled project.
Davis was speaking on January 28, the eve of the 2018 Grammys, where Franklin has won 17 awards over the years, from 1968's Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for Respect to 2008's Best Gospel Performance for Never Gonna Break My Faith from 2006's Robert F. Kennedy biographical movie Bobby.
And where Hudson's casting as the lead in 2011 biopic Winnie Mandela was absent of consultation with its title character, Aretha Franklin chose Hudson herself, according to Davis (and per Variety.)
Having broken through with a seventh-place finish on season 3 of musical talent show American Idol, Hudson made Dreamgirls, the Sex and the City film, and The Secret Life of Bees her first three theatrical appearances.
WATCH | Jennifer Hudson in Dreamgirls singing And I'm Telling You
She has also taken roles in The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete, Spike Lee's Chi-Raq, and Illumination's animated feature Sing.
Three albums have been released through Sony subsidiaries since her initial 2006 signing: Jennifer Hudson (2008,) I Remember Me (2011,) and JHUD (2014.)
This current Aretha Franklin project has been in development since 2011, is financed by MGM, and is being produced by Scott Bernstein Straight Outta Compton and Harvey Mason Pitch Perfect 2.
Hudson won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress following her feature film debut in Dreamgirls.
