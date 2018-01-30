Sun Met: Ricky Rick & Reason show you how to standout in a two-piece suit
Although most of our attention was initially on the women who attended the 2018 Sun Met, this year’s theme also inspired an explosion of innovative approaches to menswear, and to reinventing the conventional two-piece suit, in particular. We look at our favourite men’s looks from the day –and invite you to steal their style!
RIKY RICK: CLASSIC WITH A TWIST
Fashion-forward Riky Rick looked effortlessly cool and composed in his Gucci ensemble, donning a light check blazer with orange accents and a playful pair of two-toned, tasselled brogues. Although his was not a straightforward interpretation of the Afro-chic theme, his use of colours and contrast is somehow evocative of the South African landscape; and he successfully emanated luxury and originality all at once.
Steal their style: forsake the conventional white button-up for something more dramatic, and embrace unconventional accents on classic prints.
REASON: FUSION SENSATION
Reason caused a stir on the arm of his – equally elegant –girlfriend, Loot Love. He spruced up a fairly traditional blue suit with bright explosions of print and colour, lending a classic look some distinctively African, ultra-contemporary flair.
Steal their style: Don’t be afraid of experimenting with unlikely combinations –it could be the easiest way to make a simple suit your own.
K.O.: KNOCKOUT ROMEO
We’re enamoured with K.O.’s somehow Hugh Hefner-esque red Palse tuxedo jacket, replete with velvet slippers and a gold coat of arms on his feet. The slightly retro feel of his jacket/shoe combination is undercut by the currency of the pants, which feature a bold, romantic print in black and red. K.O. illustrates the benefit of combining retro elements with avant-garde touches, for a perfectly playful, theatrical effect – style ahead of the field, indeed.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE