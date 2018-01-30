Sun Met: Ricky Rick & Reason show you how to standout in a two-piece suit

RIKY RICK: CLASSIC WITH A TWIST

Fashion-forward Riky Rick looked effortlessly cool and composed in his Gucci ensemble, donning a light check blazer with orange accents and a playful pair of two-toned, tasselled brogues. Although his was not a straightforward interpretation of the Afro-chic theme, his use of colours and contrast is somehow evocative of the South African landscape; and he successfully emanated luxury and originality all at once.

Steal their style: forsake the conventional white button-up for something more dramatic, and embrace unconventional accents on classic prints.