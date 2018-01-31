Your brain works just like your bestie's, says study

The closer the relationship, the more alike the neural patterns in parts of the brain governing emotional response, high-level reasoning, and the capacity to focus one's attention.

"Friends had the most similar neural activity patterns, followed by friends-of-friends," the authors said in a statement.

"You can predict who people are friends with just by looking at how their brains respond to the video clips."

The 14 brief excerpts included journalists debating whether then US President Barack Obama should use humour in his speeches; a sentimental music video about a social outcast with a facial deformity; a documentary about baby sloths in Costa Rica; and scenes from a gay wedding.

Scientists long ago understood that "birds of a feather flock together" when it comes to human social networks, with people attracted more easily to those of the same age, physical appearance and ethnic background, as well as other demographic categories.

In the digital era, this tendency extends to social networks too, according to the study, published in the journal Nature Communications.

From an Darwinian perspective, evolutionary psychologists argue, the "like-with-like" principle favour social cohesion, empathy and frictionless collective action.

The relationships we forge with individuals who are clearly different from us - not of our "tribe" - tend to be practical, task-oriented and short-lived, research has shown.