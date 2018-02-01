Chadwick Boseman adamant Black Panther needed an African accent

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has revealed that doubters had tried to convince him not to give the superhero an African accent - and how proud he was to prove them wrong.

The 41-year-old American stars in the title role in the 18th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) - the first black superhero to get his own standalone movie.

"There was a time period where people would ask me questions about whether or not an audience could sit through a movie with a lead character that spoke with that accent," Boseman said of the east African inflection he gives the superhero - alias King T'Challa.

"I became adamant about the fact that it's not true," he added, stressing that none of the naysayers had come from Marvel itself.

"The intonations and melodies inside an African accent are just as classical as a British one or a European one."

Boseman was speaking at a Beverly Hills news conference along with director Ryan Coogler, co-stars Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira and the rest of the cast the morning after Monday's glittering Hollywood premiere.