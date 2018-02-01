Comedians, your license to offend has been revoked

The function of comedy, wrote French playwright Molière, is “to correct men's vices … to correct men by amusing them.” In 17th Century France, he believed that wanton ridicule was counter productive, that his task as a writer of comedy and satire, was to “attack the vices of my age by making them ridiculous”.

In our age, the vices are interlocked and in abundance – patriarchy, racism, homophobia, misogyny, transphobia, gender-based violence – and in desperate need of destruction through an array of interventions, including ridicule. And yet, if you attend a stand-up comedy show this week, you are most likely to be assaulted by material that rubbishes variously, the victims of these sibling vices.

The function of comedy, according to many contemporary comics, would seem to be offence, what Molière refers to as “indiscriminate mockery”. While many of these comedians, the world over, have for years wore their ability to offend as a badge of honour, more important than their ability to elicit laughs, their time - to use a most timely phrase - is up.

Ordinary citizens, students, rural women, students, the LGBTIQ+ community and civil society are saying no. Enough with the bigotry, enough with the hate, enough with sexual predators, enough with the unchecked casual toxicity. Nobody is and indeed should be safe from our sights, including comedians.

It is a sign of an increasingly conscious society clawing back a semblance of dignity from decades of erosion. But for some, this ‘wokeness’, to use one of the more overused terms of our time, is not welcome in comedy.

“Wokeness, in some form or another,” wrote Yolisa Mkele in a recent issue of the Sunday Times Lifestyle (read his article here), “is the dominant theme of our current cultural milieu and as such everyone is expected to be ‘woke’ to everything, including comedians for some reason.”