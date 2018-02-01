Joburgers, we've planned a brilliant First Thursday for you

First Thursdays are a wonderful excuse to immerse yourself in the pulse of your city’s art scene, bars and restaurants. But it can be overwhelming to navigate the wealth of options available on these abundantly busy evenings – and it’s important not to spoil your excursion because you’re spoilt for choice.

We’ve tried our hand at breaking down your itinerary for Thursday, February 1; take it all in, and do your best to forget that you’ve got work tomorrow.

SHOULD YOU HEAD TO BRAAMFONTEIN OR ROSEBANK?

Braamfontein is at the heart of Johannesburg proper, and there is something organically vibrant about the galleries and bars in and around this area, which other locations lack. But it’s comparatively bereft of restaurants, and it can feel like a less cohesive experience than the one on offer at the Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank, depending on the night in question.