Art
Joburgers, we've planned a brilliant First Thursday for you
Whether you'll be heading to Braam or Rosebank tonight, we've got suggestions of the best things to see, sip and snack on
First Thursdays are a wonderful excuse to immerse yourself in the pulse of your city’s art scene, bars and restaurants. But it can be overwhelming to navigate the wealth of options available on these abundantly busy evenings – and it’s important not to spoil your excursion because you’re spoilt for choice.
We’ve tried our hand at breaking down your itinerary for Thursday, February 1; take it all in, and do your best to forget that you’ve got work tomorrow.
SHOULD YOU HEAD TO BRAAMFONTEIN OR ROSEBANK?
Braamfontein is at the heart of Johannesburg proper, and there is something organically vibrant about the galleries and bars in and around this area, which other locations lack. But it’s comparatively bereft of restaurants, and it can feel like a less cohesive experience than the one on offer at the Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank, depending on the night in question.
Keyes Art Mile is laden with galleries and good food vendors, and First Thursday here somehow feels more organised and accessible than its Braam counterpart. On the other hand, though, it can get unbearably busy and claustrophobic on these evenings; and there’s something sadly whitewashed and suburban about Rosebank, relative to Braamfontein.
IF YOU GO TO BRAAM ...
Grab a drink at Kitchener’s because it’s the best, even when it’s really, really busy.
Go and see: Gideon Mendel's The Drowning World at the Wits Art Museum. This SA-born photographer spent 10 years recording the effects of flooding on ordinary people around the world and the resulting photographs are incredibly thought-provoking and powerful.
Have dinner at The Immigrant; it’s a bar, but the food is fresh and delicious – and so is the atmosphere.
IF YOU GO TO ROSEBANK ...
Grab a drink at Circa Gallery, where there’s usually an excellent gin cocktail on offer.
Go and see: Wallen Mapondera’s exhibition at Smac gallery. The Zimbabwe-born artist is debuting a series of sculptural collages, which sound very much of the moment in light of Zimbabwe’s current situation.
Have dinner at Saigon Suzy. This Asian-inspired restaurant features a range of dishes from Thailand, Vietnam, China, Korea, and Japan – escape to the beer garden in the back if the weather’s nice. Order the Ramen if you’re hungry, or several smaller dishes to share; and ensure that you sample one of their unique cocktails. It’s likely to get very busy, though, so grab a table as early as possible.
• For more info on what art exhibitions are on in Braamfontein and Rosebank, check out first-thursdays.co.za
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE